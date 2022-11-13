Viral video: Two drunk men caught fighting each other, what happens next will make you laugh

Screengrab

New Delhi: You never know what you'll find on the internet. The content can range from bizarre to completely bizarre. And after watching this video, you might agree with us. So, a clip of a two-man fighting under the influence of alcohol has surfaced online. But that is only the tip of the iceberg as what follows next will leave you in splits. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @bawaseerposting and it has amassed 36k likes till now.

Watch the clip here:

The video opens with a brawl between two inebriated men. As the video goes on, the fight between these two drunkards turned into a hilarious dance. Hilarious, Right?

Since being shared, the Instagram post has received more than 2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 36,000 likes and counting.

Netizens dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Most were thoroughly amused by this drunken state and wrote how the hilarious clip tickled their funny bone. “They both having anime fight in another existence!,” reads a hilarious comment . “This really made me hard laugh,” shares another. “Bhai dono ka ping high tha isiliye jaaane diya?” commented a third.

