Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Two drunk men caught fighting each other, what happens next will make you laugh

So, a clip of a two-man fighting under the influence of alcohol has surfaced online.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 13, 2022, 10:24 AM IST

Viral video: Two drunk men caught fighting each other, what happens next will make you laugh
Screengrab

New Delhi: You never know what you'll find on the internet. The content can range from bizarre to completely bizarre. And after watching this video, you might agree with us. So, a clip of a two-man fighting under the influence of alcohol has surfaced online. But that is only the tip of the iceberg as what follows next will leave you in splits. The video is shared on Instagram by user named @bawaseerposting and it has amassed 36k likes till now. 

Watch the clip here:

The video opens with a brawl between two inebriated men. As the video goes on, the fight between these two drunkards turned into a hilarious dance. Hilarious, Right?

Since being shared, the Instagram post has received more than 2 million views – and the numbers are only increasing. Additionally, it has also gathered close to 36,000 likes and counting.

Netizens dropped all sorts of comments on the video. Most were thoroughly amused by this drunken state and wrote how the hilarious clip tickled their funny bone. “They both having anime fight in another existence!,” reads a hilarious comment . “This really made me hard laugh,” shares another. “Bhai dono ka ping high tha isiliye jaaane diya?” commented a third.

Read: MS Dhoni's picture with Amit Shah goes viral, here's how netizens reacted

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
Delhi's air quality: Incessant rains give capital its second 'good' air day of year
5 beautiful destinations in India for a romantic pre-wedding photoshoot in October
Siddhaanth Vir Surryavanshi, Raju Srivastava, Puneeth Rajkumar: Celebrities who collapsed while working out at gym
Diwali 2022: Prince vs Sardar, Bigil vs Kaithi, biggest Kollywood box office clashes during festive weekend
WhatsApp update: Check out these five major upcoming WhatsApp features
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Muzaffarnagar, UP: Friend makes man's murder bragging viral; police find body buried inside his home
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.