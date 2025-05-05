It was just an usual day for a couple when they stepped out to spend time and hang out with each other. And they were not ready for a beautiful surprise by nature! Wondering why we're saying this?

It was just an usual day for a couple when they stepped out to spend time and hang out with each other. And they were not ready for a beautiful surprise by nature! Wondering why we're saying this? Popular travel vlogger Isa Khan and wife Mariya Darakshan experience once-in-a-lifetime moment as they witnessed a peacock dancing to impress a peahen.

The couple took to Instagram to share the video of the moment that "made their day". The now-viral clip begins with Mariya spotting a peacock sitting on a roadside. Just as it started approaching her, a peahen walked in - that's when the miracle happened!

The peacock opened wide his feathers and started the unique dance to woo its female counterpart. Meanwhile, the couple was left spellbound, as they watched the act in awe.

Watch

"A peacock opens his feathers and dances to attract a peahen. It’s part of their natural courtship display. Nature really knows how to put on a show.Sometimes, it’s the smallest, most unexpected moments that stay with us the longest. Life is full of little wonders, if you’re looking", the video was captioned.

Here's how netizens reacted

"This is soooooo fascinating", an user wrote.

Another user commented, "You had special blessings that day".

"Amazing", a third joined.