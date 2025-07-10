Viral video: Train halts for two hours as elephant gives birth on railway track in Jharkhand, netizens say 'nothing makes me happier...'

The incident was captured on camera, showing the elephant and her newborn baby walking safely after the birth.

In a heart-wrenching incident in Jharkhand, a railway and forest department official in Ramgarh held back a coal-laden goods train for over two hours so that a pregnant elephant could give birth to a baby on the railway track without any fear.

Where did the incident take place?

According to a Times of India report, this incident took place in a forest between Barkakana and Hazaribagh railway station. This railway line is mainly used for freight transport, so no passengers were affected by the two-hour delay.

The incident was captured on camera, showing the elephant and her newborn baby walking safely after the birth.

Video shared by Bhupender Yadav

Union Environment Minister Bhupender Yadav shared the video on Twitter, calling it a powerful example of compassion.

"Apart from the news of human-animal conflict, I am happy to share this example of human-animal harmonious existence," Yadav said in his post. The post also posted two videos of the touching moment.

Social media reactions:

One user wrote, ''Salute to the train driver who stopped at the right moment and saved both mother and her calf.'' Another user said, ''Kind staff will be blessed by the mute elephant mom and kid.'' A third user commented, ''Ahh... nothing makes me happier than when I get to witness humans respecting our animal cousins. This video brought me complete gratitude and hope for our species and our shared life on Mother Earth.'' Another user wrote, ''Tracks should be away from jungle premises... Indian railways pathetic in each and every concern.''

