The snake is seen slithering through the water while people scream and try to escape.

What was meant to be a relaxing day at Mussoorie’s famous Kempty Falls turned into a moment of chaos when a snake entered the crowded waters. A viral video shared on Instagram shows tourists enjoying the scenic waterfall when panic suddenly breaks out as the reptile is seen moving through the stream.

The snake is seen slithering through the water while people scream and try to escape. As the camera pulls back, the scene becomes more intense with tourists rushing out and trying to get away from the unexpected visitor.

The video was shared by the Instagram handle littledehradunstories with the caption stating that a snake had entered the area where tourists were bathing at Kempty Falls in Mussoorie and chaos followed.

While the footage alarmed many viewers online, the comments were filled with humorous reactions. One user named dhiraj_chhabra__ wrote that another one had joined the crowd. Another user named sparsh_k_kumar jokingly pointed out the overcrowding and said it was even hard to get to Maggi Point, advising others not to visit next time.

Also read: UK tourist praises Delhi metro in viral video, compares it to London Underground