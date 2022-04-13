Viral video! Tourists drive SUV in Ladakh's Pangong Tso lake, netizens are furious

We all like to go to various tourist spots available to spend our vacations. But while enjoying we also need to maintain some sanctity. Why is it so important to follow rules and regulations, you will well understand if you see a video going viral on social media.

A video has surfaced from Ladakh where three tourists were spotted driving their car in the pristine Pangong Tso lake which has infuriated people on social media. The undated clip shows a black SUV in the lake with two men standing in the sunroof and another at the wheel. A portable picnic table with several bottles of whiskey and other beverages alongside snacks is seen in the foreground.

This video was shared by a nature-loving Youtuber by the Twitter user name Jigmat Ladakhi. The user wrote, "I am sharing again an another shameful video. Such irresponsible tourists are killing ladakh. Do you know? Ladakh have a more than 350 birds species and lakes like Pangong are the home of many bird species. Such act may have risked the habitat of many bird species."

Users were quick to respond to the video which has angered the netizens. They slammed the tourists for their careless behaviour and some even tagged the concerned authorities, demanding them to take action against the 3 tourists. Notably, registration number of the vehicle is that of Delhi's NCR region, Gurugram.

One user wrote, "Registration number clearly visible, strict action should be taken." Another user commented, "The ministers of state should take strict action against these miscreants. Penalise them & make it known, so that other tourists refrain from indulging in this nonsense. People like these should be banned from visiting such sites!"

The trans-Himalayan region of Ladakh has a fragile ecosystem, home to some rare endemic flora and fauna especially adapted to the unique environmental conditions.