A holiday in Thailand took a wild turn for one tourist who woke up to find not one, but three massive king cobras slithering just outside his ground-floor hotel room.

The now-viral moment was captured in a video shared on Instagram by the account @thailand_thb. The clip shows a large snake near the balcony, with two more emerging from a hole in the bushes nearby. The video features the on-screen text, “Might be time to leave Thailand,” while the caption reads, “Look at the SIZE of them!” The post quickly gained attention, racking up over 5,000 likes.

Instagram users were stunned by the sight. One viewer commented, “By their size they are most definitely king cobras, how lucky.” Another joked, “The snakes are on their honeymoon vacation – don’t disturb.” A third user added, “It’s auspicious to see this view! You are blessed you could see two cobras wrapped onto each other!”

This isn’t the first time snake sightings have sparked social media buzz in Thailand. In a recent incident, a snake was spotted on a domestic flight from Bangkok to Phuket, seen slithering in the overhead storage. A flight attendant calmly handled the situation, catching the reptile with a plastic bottle and a bag before landing.

In yet another bizarre incident, a man found a frozen snake inside his ice cream. After purchasing it from a street vendor, he unwrapped the treat only to discover a black-and-yellow snake’s head embedded in the frozen dessert.

