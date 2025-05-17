A shocking incident left a man shivering as he watched a deadly snake in front of him. The incident took place in Thailand where a man was vacationing and at a certain moment, he was left shocked as found a huge snake just outside his hotel room. The event occurred when the traveler was pulling back the curtains of his hotel room to watch the beautiful view outside. When he looked outside, he saw a massive snake on the lawn of his hotel. The chilling moment was captured in a video which has now gone viral on social media.

Shocking viral video of snakes

The man made the video of the snake and joking about the incident he wrote that this might be the time for him to end his vacation. The social media users who saw the video were also stunned and could not believe what they saw. This was really unexpected for anyone, especially for those who have come all the way to another country for vacation and enjoy beautiful scenery only to encounter the fauna of the land in front of their hotel.

The man can be heard in the video saying, “My hands are shaking. I just woke up and opened the Hotel curtains, and I am never going outside again.” The man, though was cautious of his position, zoomed in the camera to capture the snake more clearly. The snake was indeed massive and dangerous and was just outside his room. This was not so horrific as his revelation which was about many snakes emerging from a nearby hole.

"Look at this, there's a huge snake right outside the door, and in the bush, there's another one... and another one there. They're coming out of this big hole. Never going outside again," he said, visibly shaken. The tourist finally spotted four snakes.

Viewers quickly responded to the video identifying the snakes as king cobra, which is one of the most venomous snake species in the world. The video shocked the viewers so badly that they started being concerned and advised the man to check other areas of his house for anymore king cobra or other snakes. Some took a sigh of relief as they pacified him for having spotted the snake before they could do any harm to him.

“King cobras!! don’t approach them they are beautiful but also very aggressive and deadly - have a great holiday!!” wrote one user.