Viral video: Toddler says 'mumma' in sleep, netizens can't help but go aww

Screengrab

New Delhi: The Internet is full of videos that feature adorable toddlers. Such segments are oddly satisfying as they have the superpower to lift our moods instantly. Just like this clip that showcases a sleeping toddler. You may be wondering what makes it special? Before answering your question you must watch the clip first. The video posted on Twitter by user named @Gulzar_sahab is going all kinds of viral and is winning people's hearts online.

The viral video opens with a toddler saying the word mumma while sleeping. The adorable kid keeps repeating the word few times and has made us go aww. The baby's million-dollar facial expressions and his cute antics grabbed the internet's attention. "mumma" reads the caption of the video posted on Twitter.

The video was posted few hours ago on Twitter and has since accumulated over 14,100 views. Netizens couldn't get enough of the cuteness, and their adorable reactions flooded the comments section.

"Made my day! I just love watching his video again and again," commented a Twitter user. "He is so adorable," posted another. "Aww, so cute," shared a third. "Anyone can be soothed by this clip," commented a fourth. "This is so so heartwarming" shared another Twitterati.