Viral video: Toddler roams with huge snake inside home, leaves family members terrified

Now one such clip has gone viral showing a toddler wandering around the house holding a giant snake

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 09, 2022, 11:55 AM IST

New Delhi: Snakes are unquestionably the most terrifying reptiles that have ever existed. And we know they're not the type of creatures that pique people's interest. Snake phobia is one of the most common, and it is completely natural. While the majority of us are perfectly content to avoid these dangerous reptiles, a select few treat them as a toy. Now one such clip has gone viral showing a toddler wandering around the house holding a giant snake. The clip is shared on Instagram by user named @shubham_chavan__75 and it is definitely, not for the faint-hearted. 

In the now-viral video, a small boy can be seen nonchalantly roaming in the home with a huge snake in his hand. As it slithers around her, the fearless boy plays with it and holds it. The bpy showed no qualms and went on casually as if it was no big deal. However, other family members, on the other hand, appeared to be terrified by the boy's antics with the snake.

The clip has been viewed over 1 million times and has elicited a variety of reactions from netizens. In addition to emphasizing how dangerous the act was, netizens stated that the snakes are not toys to be played with. Others simply asked the parents to be extra cautious because the boy's act was extremely dangerous. "Stop this nonsense what wrong did the snake do..? Teach kids to respct every living creature on this earth especially those who cannot express," wrote one Instagram user. "Oh no, please dont do this"  said another. "Wow, that's really brave! God bless you boy"  stated a third.

