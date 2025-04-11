It's always the tiny things that make the life worth living. Whether it's your mum cooking your favourite food, your dad buying you a pair of new sneakers, your dog's wagging tail when it sees you back home, your partner giving youa tight hug after a rough day, or even your siblings pulling your legs! Don't you agree? These are the little yet precious things that bring joy into our lives.

Well, speaking about precious, have you ever heard a baby laughing out loud? If you have, you can imagine the lovely sound in your head. In a viral clip, a toddler is seen making his dad "scared" with his lovely giggles.

Shared on Instagram, the video features the beautiful father-son duo. The little baby, lying on the couch, suddenly laughs out loud, to which, his father pretends to be scared. Seeing him react this way, the baby laughs again and his father again pretends to be shocked, as if to keep the little buddy going!

This continues throughout the video, making netizens gushing over the baby's priceless laughter. "His little giggles", the clip was captioned.

Watch

Here's how netizens reacted

"How cute. I love when babies laugh like that", an user commented.

Another user jokingly wrote, "Now he has to act scared for 5 more hours. Bcus baby isn't gonna get tired".

"I wanna hear that laugh forever", a third joined.