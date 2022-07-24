Search icon
Viral video: Toddler falls off fifth floor in China, survives as man standing below catches her

The viral video's footage on Twitter shows the man running towards a building with a woman while speaking on a smartphone.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:38 PM IST

Twitter(@zlj517)

A man from China has made headlines after he saved a two-year-old girl who was falling from the fifth floor. The girl was caught after she was tumbling out of the window.

The incident happened in Tongxiang in Zhejiang province on July 19. China’s Foreign Ministry spokesperson Zhao Lijian shared a video of the heroic rescue on Twitter. He shared the video with the caption, “Heroes among us”.

The footage on Twitter shows the man running towards a building with a woman while speaking on a smartphone. He is then seen throwing his phone on the ground and extending his hands to catch the falling girl.

The man captured the girl like a ‘hero’ before she hit the pavement.  

Watch the video here: 

The video has already gone viral on the internet. More than 141.5k people have liked the video on the internet. Many people on Twitter praised the man for his bravery. A Twitter user wrote, “Real heroes exist in world not just in movies”.

“Legendary catch! Give those two people a medal,” said another.

Another man on Twitter appreciated the man’s intelligence by saying, “He was talking on the phone, and he threw it and just caught the baby. Amazing presence of mind and style. It's nearly impossible to do this. He is real life hero, not reel life”.

As per the South China Morning Post (SCMP), the 31-year-old man is named Shen Dong. He heard a loud bang when the girl landed on the steel roofing on the first-floor terrace of a housing complex. The young girl then slipped from the edge of the terrace. The man caught the girl before she landed on the pavement.

According to the SCMP, the girl’s legs and lungs were injured in the incident but she is now in a stable condition.

Speaking to the Hong Kong-based English newspaper, Mr Dong said, “To be honest, I cannot remember the details. I cannot remember if my arms hurt or anything. It was just instinct to reach out to her”.

He further said that she survived because the terrace fell onto included steel roofing material.

 

