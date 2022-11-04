Search icon
Viral video: Toddler fails to recognise daddy without beard, his reaction will melt your heart

Now a clip of a toddler is going all kinds of viral online as it shows baby boy’s surprised reaction after his dad shaved off his beard.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Nov 04, 2022, 09:20 AM IST

Viral video: Toddler fails to recognise daddy without beard, his reaction will melt your heart
Image credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Netizens are often amused by cute videos that capture various antics of children. Now a clip of a toddler is going all kinds of viral online as it shows baby boy’s surprised reaction after his dad shaved off his beard. The adorable short segment was shared on Viral Hog’s Instagram handle and it has amassed over 37k views.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by ViralHog (@viralhog)

The baby appears to be in a good mood in the video as he plays peek-a-boo with his father. While playing with his son, the father gradually reveals his face. When he finally reveals his clean-shaved face in front of the baby, the little one recognises his father's voice but not his face. He was taken aback at first, and it took him a moment to realise it was none other than his father. “This little guy doesn’t recognize dad without the beard!” reads the video caption.

Since being shared on October 26, the clip has accumulated more than 2k views and raked up numerous views online. The cute clip has also received countless comments from netizens who were in awe of baby boy's antics.

"Awww...such a cutiee...i’ve never seen a baby experience damn near every human emotion in the span of 10 seconds..," posted an individual. Another dropped a comment with a heart emoticon. He wrote, "That bond is deep. It took him a second but he saw him." "Best sound ever...the baby..," pointed out a third. An Instagram user wrote, "That is the sweetest thing I’ve seen in a long time!" shared another.

