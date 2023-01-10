Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

'Manjulika in Nikes': Netizens react to viral hilarious video of woman spooking people at Bharatpur Haveli

In the viral video, a woman is seen dressing up as Manjulika from the popular Bollywood film Bhool Bhulaiya.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jan 10, 2023, 11:33 AM IST

'Manjulika in Nikes': Netizens react to viral hilarious video of woman spooking people at Bharatpur Haveli
'Manjulika in Nikes': Netizens react to viral hilarious video of woman spooking people at Bharatpur Haveli | Photo: Twitter/@prishafknwalia

Videos of users playing practical jokes have been trending on social media, drawing a lot of attention. A video of a woman playing a prank on the citizens of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, recently went viral. The most entertaining aspect is the unexpected and hilarious responses shown by others. The theme is the focus of a viral video right now. In the viral video, a woman is seen dressing up as Manjulika from the popular Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar Bhool Bhulaiya.

She can be seen frightening people in the video while dressed in a white sheet. Additionally, she's left her hair open to give it a more spooky appearance. She wanders around the haveli and attempts to scare people as the video continues. Others were unaffected, despite some residents appearing to be terrified of the "manjulika." For the prank video, the woman was joined by additional individuals wearing the same attire.

The now-viral post on Twitter was shared by a user that goes by the name ‘prisha’, along with the caption that reads, “Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went”. Since being shared on Twitter the viral video has garnered over 1,22,000 views and more than 1,000 likes.

 

 

Several users have left their reactions in the comment section of the viral post. One user wrote, “How did u manage not to trip n fall by stepping on the blanket”. While another commented, “Monjulika got Nike duh”.

READ | 'Cadaboms Hayder,' Caucasian Shepherd becomes internet sensation: Know about his lifestyle, physical strength, diet here

 

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
FIFA World Cup 2022: Check out gorgeous WAGs of World Cup bound players
Shark Tank judge Anupam Mittal's wife is no less than a filmy beauty, see PICS
Who is Raashii Khanna? 5 unknown facts about Yodha star who made her Bollywood debut with Madras Cafe
In Pics | 'Violent blast' kills six, injures several in Turkey’s Istanbul
Virat Kohli vs Cristiano Ronaldo: 6 similarities between two legends
Speed Reads
More
First-image
Moscow-Goa flight makes emergency landing in Jamnagar after bomb threat
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.