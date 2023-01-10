'Manjulika in Nikes': Netizens react to viral hilarious video of woman spooking people at Bharatpur Haveli | Photo: Twitter/@prishafknwalia

Videos of users playing practical jokes have been trending on social media, drawing a lot of attention. A video of a woman playing a prank on the citizens of Bharatpur, Rajasthan, recently went viral. The most entertaining aspect is the unexpected and hilarious responses shown by others. The theme is the focus of a viral video right now. In the viral video, a woman is seen dressing up as Manjulika from the popular Bollywood film starring Akshay Kumar Bhool Bhulaiya.

She can be seen frightening people in the video while dressed in a white sheet. Additionally, she's left her hair open to give it a more spooky appearance. She wanders around the haveli and attempts to scare people as the video continues. Others were unaffected, despite some residents appearing to be terrified of the "manjulika." For the prank video, the woman was joined by additional individuals wearing the same attire.

The now-viral post on Twitter was shared by a user that goes by the name ‘prisha’, along with the caption that reads, “Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went”. Since being shared on Twitter the viral video has garnered over 1,22,000 views and more than 1,000 likes.

Dressed up as monjulika to scare the residents of Bharatpur & this is how it went pic.twitter.com/K4v8Oii00U January 8, 2023

Several users have left their reactions in the comment section of the viral post. One user wrote, “How did u manage not to trip n fall by stepping on the blanket”. While another commented, “Monjulika got Nike duh”.

READ | 'Cadaboms Hayder,' Caucasian Shepherd becomes internet sensation: Know about his lifestyle, physical strength, diet here