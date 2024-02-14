Twitter
Headlines

Viral video: Tiny lion cubs lead mommy across bridge, internet calls it 'too cute'

Viral video: Woman wears rat-cage heels in New York, internet is shocked

Valentine's Day 2024: SMS, wishes, WhatsApp messages to send to your partner

Meet woman, Columbia grad who left lucrative job to crack UPSC exam, failed thrice, took 3-year gap then gave 4th try...

Basant Panchami 2024: WhatsApp messgaes, wishes, quotes, SMS to send to your friends, family

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING

Valentine's Day 2024: From Veer-Zaara to Rockstar, perfect Bollywood romantic movies to watch with your partner

Viral video: Tiny lion cubs lead mommy across bridge, internet calls it 'too cute'

Viral video: Woman wears rat-cage heels in New York, internet is shocked

10 simple yoga poses to get glowing skin

10 forgotten heroes of IPL

7 magnificent, expensive royal jewels which are lost

BJP appoints new state presidents in Telangana, Jharkhand, Punjab, Andhra ahead of 2024 Lok Sabha polls

Meet 'mystery girl' whose pictures with Indian cricketer Yuzvendar Chahal is going viral

SCO must not hesitate to criticise countries supporting terrorism: PM Modi

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

A Message For Fans | Team India's Losses In Last 10 years | U19 World Cup 2024 | T20 World Cup 2024

World Book Fair 2024: Watch As DNA Brings To You All That's Special This Around | Public Opinion

World Book Fair 2024: DNA In Talk With Nobel Prize Laureate Kailash Satyarthi | DNA Exclusive

In pics: Karan Johar, Orry, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Varun Sood attend Love Storiyaan special screening organised by MAMI

DNA Verified: Shah Rukh Khan denies reports of his role in release of India's naval officers from Qatar

Showtime trailer: Film producer Emraan Hashmi goes up against outsider Mahima Makwana in Karan Johar's show on nepotism

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: Tiny lion cubs lead mommy across bridge, internet calls it 'too cute'

A heartwarming video shared from South Africa's MalaMala Game Reserve showcases a lioness and her energetic cubs embarking on a playful journey across a bridge.

article-main

Mahipal Singh Chouhan

Updated: Feb 14, 2024, 06:21 AM IST

Edited by

FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

In a delightful turn of events at South Africa's MalaMala Game Reserve, a recent video captured the softer side of a formidable lioness, showcasing the playful antics of her adorable cubs. For anyone in need of a pick-me-up, this heartwarming footage is sure to bring a smile to your face.

Shared on YouTube by LatestSightings, the video unfolds at MalaMala's West Bridge, extending gracefully over the sand river. Here, a pride of lions, including endearing lion cubs, was spotted enjoying a leisurely day in the wild.

While the adult members of the pride were immersed in their typical laid-back behavior, the energetic cubs couldn't resist the urge to engage in some play and exploration. Growing increasingly restless, the cubs took matters into their own paws, embarking on a spirited adventure across the bridge.

The playful escapades of the cubs didn't go unnoticed, capturing the attention of their watchful mother. Positioned on the lookout at all times, she observed their antics, well aware of potential dangers that lurked beyond the safety of the pride. With a careful eye, she followed her little ones, ensuring their safety throughout their playful journey.

This heartwarming video serves as a touching example of the undeniable bond between animal parents and their offspring, highlighting the tender moments of play and exploration that strengthen their familial ties.

The online community couldn't resist expressing their joy over the adorable scene:

One user wrote, "This is so cute."

Another exclaimed, "OMG, this is by far the video of the day!"

A third chimed in, "This is awwdorable."

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

POPULAR STORIES

Forttuna Global Excellence Awards 2023: Celebrating healthcare achievements and innovation

Ae Watan Mere Watan: Sara Ali Khan, Karan Johar, Emraan Hashmi's patriotic film gets release date, to stream on...

Meet 80s' item queen, Salman, Shah Rukh's co-star, starred in India’s first Rs 100-crore hit, quit films to become...

‘Congress doesn’t deserve...’: AAP’s take-it-or-leave-it remark on Lok Sabha polls seat-sharing

Bihar floor test: Nitish Kumar wins floor test with support from 129 MLAs; opposition walks out

MORE

MOST VIEWED

In pics: Orry shares glimpse of fun vacation with best friends Janhvi Kapoor and Nysa Devgan in London

Viral photos of the day: Hema Malini looks gorgeous in red suit, Karisma Kapoor stuns in casuals

Orry parties with rumoured couple Ananya Panday-Aditya Roy Kapur, poses with Suhana Khan at birthday bash

Year Ender 2023: Best Indian non fiction web series and films of the year

In pics: Orry turns Santa with big hat, celebrates Christmas with Suhana Khan, Ananya Panday, Malaika Arora, Urfi Javed

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: Ashok Gehlot to ‘lead’ Congress? Are Gandhis trying to hit three birds with one stone?

DNA Exclusive: As Gandhis remain 'reluctant', should Congress finally get a president from outside the family?

DNA Exclusive | Jungle raj, legacy of corruption, 1 million jobs: Why 'Nitish for PM in 2024' is easier said than done

MORE