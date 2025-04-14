After beating Rajasthan Royals, Royal Challengers Bengaluru players played a prank on Virat Kohli, with Tim David stealing his bat and eliciting hilarious reactions from the star batter.

Virat Kohli maintained his strong performance in IPL 2025, scoring his third half-century of the season. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully chased down a target of 174, winning with 9 wickets in hand. Virat Kohli remained not out with 62 runs from 45 balls. He and Phil Salt formed a partnership of 92 runs for the first wicket in 8.4 overs, with Salt contributing a fast 65 off 33 balls.

Following the match, Tim David playfully pranked Virat Kohli by taking one of his bats from his kit.

In the video shared by RCB's official social media handle, Tim David can be seen pranking on Virat Kohli by stealing his bat.

Upon entering the dressing room, Kohli immediately realised that he was missing a bat, as his kit bag contained only six instead of the usual seven. He inquired if anyone had seen his missing bat, but the team, including the coaches, kept the prank a secret. Growing slightly frustrated, Kohli began searching the dressing room and eventually discovered his bat hidden within Tim David's kit.

When Kohli confronted David about the missing bat, the Australian batsman humorously claimed he had merely borrowed it. David later revealed in the video that Kohli was unaware of the bat's whereabouts and wasn't overly worried about finding it, especially after his impressive half-century against Rajasthan.

“Virat was batting so nicely that we thought we’ll see how long it takes him to realise that one of his bat is missing. He didn’t. He was too happy with himself. So, I did give it back to him. He thought I was trying to steal it but I wasn’t," David said.

Soon after this video, with caption, "Dressing room banter on point. What did Tim David take from Virat’s bag? Let’s find out," was shared online, it quickly went viral leaving netizens in great joy.

Taking to the comment section, one user wrote, "Good one," while another said, "Tim David’s prank on Virat Kohli was hilarious!"

"Team David & others thought Kohli would forget one of his bats, bro lemme tell you man’s life revolves around his kit bag like it’s a temple. You touch his bat, he’ll sense it from another continent," said a third user.

A fourth user wrote, "Aur thoda dhundne dete."

Meanwhile, Virat Kohli has scored 248 runs in six IPL 2025 matches, ranking fifth in the list of top run-scorers. Meanwhile, Royal Challengers Bangalore (RCB) are third in the points table, having won four out of six matches. Interestingly, RCB has won all four away games but lost both home games so far.