Viral video: Tiger poses for a photo with girl, internet reacts

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: Human and animal interaction videos are common. While the majority of the videos are adorable and feature cats or dogs as pets, some are difficult to believe. And a recent clip of a girl clicking a picture with a tiger has gone viral on social media. Yes, you heard it right. The hair-raising short segment is shared on Instagram by a user named @tiger__bigfan and it has accumulated 5,000 likes till now.

The viral video shows a tiger lying above a girl's body, attempting to pose for a photo. The predator appears to be similarly affectionate towards the girl. It should be noted that the wild cat neither attack the girl or the person shooting the clip. Given the girl's calm demeanor, we can assume this isn't her first time pulling a stunt like this. "Tigers are trained to raise from a young age" reads the video caption.

Since this clip was shared, it has been viewed more than 50k times. The video also has close to 5,000 likes and numerous reactions. Along with emphasizing the danger of the act, netizens asserted that tigers are not toys to be played with. Others simply asked that the girl be extra cautious when handling these dangerous wild cats.

"OMG It is so shocking and very dangerous too, please don't try again," one user said. "It's adorable but scvary too.. be extra careful mam," another user commented..