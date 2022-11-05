Viral video: Tiger cub takes shower with pipe, internet loves it

Image Credit: Instagram

New Delhi: There are plenty of adorable animal videos on the internet, but we bet you've never seen anything like this. A cute video of a tiger cub taking shower with a pipe has surfaced on the internet, and we're sure you'll enjoy it if you like watching wildlife videos. The short video was shared on Instagram by @tiger_tigers678 and was viewed over 100k times within days of its release.

In the now-viral video, the tiger cub can be taking shower with pipe. Its cute antics while taking bath has left everyone in complete awe. We are sure, that you will watch the entire clip on loop like us.

READ: Viral video of elephant family bathing together wins internet

Posted on October 29, the clip has garnered more than 100k views along with more than 5,000 likes. Obviously, the video went viral, and Instagram users adored it. Heart and love-struck emojis abound in the comments section. "This is super adorable..Aww I love it" one user wrote on Instagram. Another user adds, "These tiger cubs need to be with their mother." "I love tigers, they're my favourite animal, I've got a tiger tattoo on my leg," says a third.