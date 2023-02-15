Viral video: Tiger attacks leopard but fails, netizens say 'gajab bezzati hai yaar'

screengrab

New Delhi: A video of an angry tiger attacking a leopard in a forest has surfaced on social media and will give you the chills for sure. The 30-second clip was shared on Twitter by Indian Forest Service officer Susanta Nanda on Monday and it has garnered 127,000 views on it so far.

That is how leopard survives in a tiger dominated landscape



Tigers can easily climb trees,with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old their body weight prevents them to do so.

In the now-viral video, a tiger is seen preparing to attack a leopard. When it scurried towards the leopard, the latter quickly climbed a tall tree. The tiger followed and attempted to climb the tree, but failed horribly.

"That is how the leopard survives in a tiger-dominated landscape. Tigers can easily climb trees, with their sharp and retractable claws providing a powerful grip to hold the tree trunk and climb up. But as they grow old, their body weight prevents them to do so. Stay slim to survive," Nanda wrote in the caption of the clip.

The internet is stunned after watching the video, which has already received over 127,000 views. In the comments section, netizens expressed their thoughts on the tiger-leopard fight. Some of the responses were also quite amusing.

An individual in the comments section wrote, From what I know, unlike leopards, Tigers can't really climb up tall trees, all they do is sprint towards it to gain some momentum which helps them cover some height (~20ft). That's why tree-houses esp.(in Tiger reserves) are built above 30ft or so." "Tiger looks almost twice the size of leopard," added a second user. A third person wrote, "Amazing footage Susanta, thank you for sharing. we suspect that the leopard's heart was beating quite a bit faster when the #Tiger started climbing the tree after it!." AMany other netizens have reacted using fire emoticons.