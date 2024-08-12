Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Centre withdraws draft of Broadcasting Services Bill 2024, to prepare...

Viral Video: Tiger and cobra came face to face and then...; watch here

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 33000 crore in just 5 days after...

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Day before CAS verdict on Olympic silver medal, wrestler Vinesh Phogat takes big decision

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Viral Video: Tiger and cobra came face to face and then...; watch here

Viral Video: Tiger and cobra came face to face and then...; watch here

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 33000 crore in just 5 days after...

Mukesh Ambani's Reliance loses Rs 33000 crore in just 5 days after...

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Alloy Wheels vs Steel Wheels: Which is better for your car?

Alloy Wheels vs Steel Wheels: Which is better for your car?

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

9 patriotic films based on Indian history

5 Indian OTT shows that are remakes of Korean dramas

5 Indian OTT shows that are remakes of Korean dramas

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

HidenBurg Saga: सैलरी से चार गुना ज्यादा कमाई! जानें कितने करोड़ की मालकिन हैं SEBI चीफ माधबी बुच

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

Tihar Jail के जेलर ने  किया 'तमंचे पर डिस्को', बर्थडे पार्टी के Viral Dance Video ने खड़ी कर दी मुसीबत

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

चुटकियों में 35 साल का दिखने लगा 65 साल का शख्स, Viral Video देख जग जाएगी बूढ़ों में उम्मीद

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Himachal Pradesh: 8 Members Of A Family Dead After Car Gets Swept Away By Floods In Una

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Kolkata Doctor Murder: Accused Sanjay Roy Had Liquor, Watched Porn Before Crime

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Bangladesh Protest: Muhammad Yunus Calls Meeting With Hindu Youth Over Attacks On Minority

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Kangana Ranaut says Indira Gandhi's life was like a 'Shakespearean tragedy': 'When people see Emergency, they will...'

Rajpal Yadav's property worth crores seized for this reason

Rajpal Yadav's property worth crores seized for this reason

When Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor: 'Can be distressing for...'

When Amitabh Bachchan reacted to Abhishek Bachchan's broken engagement with Karisma Kapoor: 'Can be distressing for...'

HomeViral

Viral

Viral Video: Tiger and cobra came face to face and then...; watch here

A viral video captures a rare and peaceful encounter between a tiger and a cobra in the forests of Chandrapur, Maharashtra.

Latest News

Pravrajya Suruchi

Updated : Aug 12, 2024, 10:57 PM IST

Viral Video: Tiger and cobra came face to face and then...; watch here
Tiger and cobra face off
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

Viral video: Tigers and cobras are both known for their dangerous nature. While a tiger can capture its prey in an instant, a cobra's single bite can be lethal. Imagine what would happen if these two fierce creatures came face to face. A video capturing such an encounter is going viral on social media. This rare scene was reportedly filmed during the occasion of Nag Panchami and every moment of it is captivating.

In the video, a tiger is seen lying down in the forest, seemingly in search of prey. The camera then focuses on a cobra sitting right in front of the tiger. Both the tiger and the cobra are staring at each other but remain motionless. The video captures this tense moment, showing both animals in a standoff without making any aggressive moves.

The original video reveals more details. As soon as the tiger notices the cobra, it starts to retreat cautiously. After moving a safe distance away, the tiger sits down comfortably, maintaining its distance from the cobra. Remarkably, neither animal attempts to harm the other throughout the encounter. This peaceful yet intense moment highlights the unpredictable and fascinating behavior of wild animals.

 

 

Location of the incident
This rare sight was captured in Chadoba, Chandrapur, Maharashtra. The video, shared on the X handle @Abhijitsing4U, has quickly gathered thousands of views. As always, netizens are actively reacting to the footage, expressing their amazement at the rare and serene interaction between the tiger and the cobra.

Netizens' reactions
The video has sparked various reactions from viewers. Some are amazed by the calm nature of the encounter, while others are intrigued by the behaviors of the two predators. Many appreciate the opportunity to witness such a rare moment in the wild, as it provides insight into the complex and often surprising relationships between different species.

In summary, this viral video of a tiger and cobra staring at each other in the forest without attacking showcases a unique and rare moment in nature. It highlights the unpredictable behavior of wild animals and offers a glimpse into the fascinating dynamics of the animal kingdom.

 

The DNA app is now available for download on the Google Play Store. Please download the app and share your feedback with us.
 

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

Meet Bollywood superstar’s wife, real-estate mogul who runs multi-crore business, is called ‘lady Mukesh Ambani’

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

‘If we had not helped…’: What Shashi Tharoor said on Sheikh Hasina?

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

The snake that hangs on to cows’ legs for milk

'Abundantly clear why...': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Hindenburg report

'Abundantly clear why...': Congress MP Rahul Gandhi attacks PM Modi over Hindenburg report

'52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

'52 saal ka insaan...': Armaan Malik reacts to viral clip of Ranvir Shorey kissing Kritika Malik, says 'dono galat hai'

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

Meet star who ran away from home to become actor, was removed from films for his looks, had only Rs 18; is now...

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

This woman fought terrorists, saved 350 people, died at 22; biopic on her life won 2 National Awards

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

Meet 6 stunning female athletes of Paris Olympics whose beauty can outshine actresses

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

This film was made in Rs 32 crore, earned Rs 440 crore worldwide, was first offered to star kid, won 3 National Awards

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

Gut Health: 5 foods to improve your digestion

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement