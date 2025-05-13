Brazilian woman opted for a leaf dress while cooking and the internet is curious, why? While some people are applauding her for being a sustainable fashion inspiration, while others are just taking a jibe on her with hilarious comments.

The Internet is filled with bizarre videos that garner millions and millions of views every day. In one of such hilarious videos, a Brazilian woman opted for a leaf dress while cooking and the internet is curious, why? Many believe she was going for a green wardrobe for sustainability, at times when the influencers are blatantly promoting consumerism and fast fashion. Others, simply put, said she was doing it just for views.

What's in the video?

In a now viral video on Reddit, a Brazilian woman was seen wearing a large leaf dress from head to toe. She paired it up with a belt to hold it tight on her body. And she completed her look with high heels, to make it more glamorous and put together. Netizens were quick to notice two holes in the dress for her eyes to see. She wore this leaf dress, while cooking, to protect her from hot oil splashes. The video seems to be of a village, where a woman is cooking food in a traditional old way.

Internet Reacts

While some people are applauding her for being a sustainable fashion inspiration, while others are just taking a jibe on her with hilarious comments, including 'don't let Balenciaga hear about this,' 'Just leaf her alone' and ‘Some French Haut Fashion designer is going to sell this outfit for $13,000, honestly the belt really makes this outfit pop.'

One user came to her defense and said, 'Sustainable fashion influencers are taking notes right now. This is what happens when someone tells you to go green with your wardrobe.'

Lastly one Brazilian man said, 'As a Brazilian I can say: absolutely nobody wears a leaf as protection while cooking (or anything really), this is just for a stupid video", to which people reacted, "i don't believe you."