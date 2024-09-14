Viral video: This professor 'allows' his students to sleep during lecture, internet calls him 'Pookie', WATCH

In a hilarious video that has taken the internet by storm, a professor 'allowed' his students to sleep during the lecture, garnering praise from netizens. But here's a catch.

The viral video, shared by Instagram users 'maardaalapsych' and two more, begins with a bunch of students arguing with one another. When noticed by the professor, one of them asks him which sentence is correct; 'you is sleep' or 'you can sleep'. The professor was seen smiling and replying 'you can sleep'.

https://www.instagram.com/reel/C_0fDJ9yh9N/?utm_source=ig_web_copy_link

After the students 'got a nod' from the professor, they put their heads down and slept, leaving the netizens guffawing. The professor was also seen asking the students if this was a social experiment, to which the students replied in neagtive. He also hilariously asked if he was there in the reel.

"Pookie professor", the video was captioned.

The video got popular in no time as it gained over two million likes. Several social media users also posted their views on the funny video.

"Hats off to sir for taking it so well", a user wrote.

Another user wrote, "Pookie sir".

A third commented, "I want a teacher like this".