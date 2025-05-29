A Pakistani actress took to social media, slamming authorities over the poor water management at Karachi International Airport. And guess what! Indians rushed to the comment section, jokingly posting about the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) which was suspended by New Delhi after the Pahalgam attack.

Pakistani actress Hina Khawaja, on Wednesday, i.e., May 28, took to social media platform Instagram to inform authorities about the poor water facility at Karachi International Aiport. In a video posted on the actress's official Instagram handle, Khawaja claimed that Youm e Takbeer -- a day of celebration of a national achievement -- turned into a disappointment as she discovered about the poor water facilities at the airport.

"Log namaz padhna chah rahe hain. Bachchon ke lekar washrooms jaana chah rahe hain aur paani nahi hai. (People want to offer Namaz, take their kids to the washrooms and there's no water), Hina Khawaja said, questioning why the Pakistani airports are facing such issues.

The actress further said that "nobody is willing to accept the flaws ingrained in the system". "Bade bade projects ban rahe hain. Nayi trains ke baare mein baat ho rahi hai lekin international airports ke bathroom tak mein paani muhaiya nahi ho raha hai" (There are huge projects underway, discussions are ongoing about new train facilities and yet we can't avail water in the bathrooms of an international airport), she added.

Khawaja slammed the authorities, calling it "regretful".

Watch

And guess what! Indians rushed to the comment section, jokingly posting about the Indus Waters Treaty (IWT) which was suspended by New Delhi after the Pahalgam terror attack on April 22. The IWT -- an agreement between India and Pakistan that governs the use of water from the Indus river system -- is currently suspended.

Netizens joked about the same, with some hilariously saying that there's a dearth of water at Karachi airport as India has kept the treaty suspended.

Here's how netizens reacted

"Paani hoga bhi kaise? Sab Bharat ne band kar rakha hai", an user wrote.

Another user jokingly asked if there's water in their personal washrooms.