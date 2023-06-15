Viral video: This innovative village game earns Harsh Goenka's wholehearted approval, here's why

screengrab

New Delhi: A video circulating on social media has become viral, showcasing a group of villagers engaging in a unique and captivating game. This game, however, deviates from the traditional cricket format. While a bat is involved, there is no ball. Instead, the villagers have replaced it with a football, creating an intriguing twist. The video caught the attention of Harsh Goenka, who found the concept amusing and shared it on Twitter.

Golf, cricket, bowling, whatever it is, it seems like a lot of fun! pic.twitter.com/Z4sHeeuYr6 — Harsh Goenka (@hvgoenka) June 14, 2023

In the video, a lively group of individuals gathers to partake in this one-of-a-kind game. Women take turns wielding the cricket bat and attempting to hit the football towards a stack of pots positioned at a distance. The objective is to avoid the ball touching the boundaries on either side, which are created using glass bottles. Successfully striking the stack of pots without crossing the boundaries offers participants a chance to win a prize.

The internet community also found the video fascinating, with users expressing their interest and appreciation. One user reflected on the timeless appeal of simple and classic lawn games, which have endured for decades, if not centuries. These games provide a delightful blend of challenge, fun, and lighthearted competition. Encouraging others to join in, the user remarked, "Grab a few today!"

Another user praised the game's innovation and beauty, highlighting the enjoyment experienced by all involved. The video's popularity and the positive responses it received underscore the universal appeal of unique and engaging activities that foster community spirit and lighthearted competition.

In a world often dominated by digital entertainment, the simplicity and charm of such traditional games captivate the hearts and minds of individuals across social media platforms. The sharing of videos like these not only provides entertainment but also allows for the celebration of cultural diversity, creativity, and the joy found in communal activities.