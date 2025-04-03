A crow from Palghar, Maharashtra, has taken social media by storm with its unexpected ability to imitate human words.

A video of a crow from Palghar, Maharashtra, mimicking human words has left the internet in awe. The bird, seen repeatedly saying “Papa, Papa, Papa” with remarkable clarity, has become an online sensation, drawing thousands of reactions.

The story behind this extraordinary crow makes it even more intriguing. The bird was rescued three years ago by Tanuja Mukne from Wada Taluk, who found it injured in her garden. She cared for it until it recovered, and to everyone’s surprise, the crow gradually started imitating human speech. It is now frequently heard uttering words like ‘Mummy,’ ‘Baba,’ and ‘Kaka.’

BBC Marathi also highlighted the viral clip, explaining how the crow, after spending years around humans, picked up speech-like sounds. While birds such as parrots and mynahs are well-known for their mimicry, crows are rarely observed displaying such abilities, making this case particularly fascinating.

The internet has been buzzing with reactions, ranging from disbelief to humour. One user joked, “This crow is ready for IIT coaching!” while another wrote, “I never imagined crows could talk like this.” Though some pointed out that birds can be trained to mimic sounds, this crow’s natural adaptation continues to amaze people.

Besides parrots and mynahs, researchers have noted that some bat species and orcas can also mimic human sounds. This viral video once again proves that nature is full of surprises, showcasing the intelligence of animals in unexpected ways.

Also read: Viral video: Dog dances with woman at a function, pet lovers praise spontaneous act