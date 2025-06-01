Varun Navani and Amanda Soll shut down Wall Street for a lavish Indian wedding, blending tradition and grandeur in New York City.

Varun Navani and Amanda Soll recently made headlines for hosting a grand Indian-style wedding that shut down none other than New York’s famous Wall Street. Their vibrant baraat — the groom’s wedding procession, brought colours, music, and tradition to the heart of the city, giving New Yorkers a taste of a classic Indian celebration.

To make their dream wedding a reality, the couple had to go through quite a bit of planning. According to New York Post, they applied for 28 different permits to legally block off the area. Reports suggest they spent anywhere between USD 25,000 (Rs 21 lakh) to USD 66,000 (Rs 56 lakh) per location just to have Wall Street closed for the celebration.

A video capturing the moment was posted by DJ AJ on Instagram, who performed at the event. He shared a clip that shows guests dressed in beautiful traditional Indian outfits dancing to loud dhol beats and energetic music on the streets of New York. The post read, “We shut down Wall Street for a 400-person baraat — who would've ever thought? Definitely a once-in-a-lifetime kind of magic.” The video has already received over 2 million views online, and people are loving the joyful scenes.

Who are Varun Navani and Amanda Soll?

Based on their LinkedIn profiles, Varun Navani is the CEO of an Artificial Intelligence company called Rolai, and Amanda Soll works as the Director of Legal Compliance and Risk Management at MasterCard. The couple is originally from Boston, Massachusetts.

Their wedding events began on May 23, with the first function taking place at the Conrad Hotel, followed by a lively Sangeet night at The Glasshouse. The next day included brunch and tea at the Conrad, along with a grand reception.

On May 25, they held a traditional Jewish wedding ceremony at Cipriani, followed by a fun after-party at Slate. For the main Indian wedding, Varun wore an elegant sherwani with pearl necklaces, while Amanda looked stunning in a deep red lehenga by Sabyasachi.

Their wedding was not just a union of two people, but a beautiful celebration of two cultures coming together in the heart of New York City.