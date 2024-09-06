Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

The event was recorded on a video and posted on social media and has elicited fury from the public and other autorickshaw operators

A 46-year-old autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru was arrested on Tuesday evening for verbally abusing and physically assaulting a 23-year-old college student after she cancelled his ride on a mobile app. The incident took place at about 4 pm on Tuesday when two college students tried to book a three-wheeler auto rickshaw through Ola application to go to Kudlu Gate.

Because of the heavy traffic and often unreliable means of transportation in Bengaluru, the students thought that they could order two autos each on their phones and the first one that comes should be boarded. When the closer autorickshaw arrived the other booking was cancelled which made the driver Muthuraj angry. The students protested and Muthuraj threatened them abusing in Kannada and English.

The situation became worse when the student started to record the incident using her mobile phone and this made Muthuraj slap. The victim narrated the ordeal, saying, "I felt helpless and scared. I wanted to hit him back but I was too scared. From his behavior and the way he was shouting I was afraid he would retaliate if I did."

The Auto Driver has been apprehended by Magadi Road Police.Action is being initiated for the offence committed as per law. pic.twitter.com/YpHgql69Xf — DCP West Bengaluru (@DCPWestBCP) September 5, 2024

The driver of the autorickshaw they had boarded interceded and encouraged Muthuraj to stop his aggression but the situation was tense. The event was recorded on a video and posted on social media and has elicited fury from the public and other autorickshaw operators. The police, as a result of the outcry from the public, arrested Muthuraj and are currently continuing with the case investigation. The students informed the management of Ola through the customer relations department but all they got was an auto-reply which made them feel helpless.

Ola has since responded, requesting more information to investigate the matter. Police have said they will charge the driver in court, and the community wants more precautions for passengers.