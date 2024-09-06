Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

Twitter
Advertisement
Headlines

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

When Amitabh Bachchan became a real-life angry young man, beat up Shatrughan Sinha, then Shashi Kapoor...

This company repays Rs 20000 crore debt for... and it has a Ratan Tata connection

  • LATEST
  • WEBSTORY
  • TRENDING
Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

7 low-calorie breakfasts to kick start your day 

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

6 marvellous 'Astronomy Pictures of the Day' shared by NASA

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

10 animals with unusual sleeping patterns

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

फ्लाइट में रो रही बच्ची को टॉयलेट में किया बंद, चीनी महिला बोलीं- सबक सिखाना जरूरी था

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

बेटी को गोद में लेकर फूड डिलीवर करता है ये Zomato बॉय, दिल छू लेगी युवक की कहानी

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

America में रहकर भी नहीं भूलीं देश, चौथी बार में क्लियर किया यूपी पीसीएस, ऐसे तय किया इंजीनियर से SDM अपूर्वा बनने का सफर

  • PHOTOS
  • ENTERTAINMENT
Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Kolkata Doctor Case: CBI Visits RG Kar, Seizes Documents On Funds Used During Sandip Ghosh’s Tenure

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Giriraj Singh Attacked: Union Minister Giriraj Singh Assaulted In Begusarai, Bihar; Accused Arrested

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Haryana Assembly Election 2024: Haryana Assembly Election Date Changed, Check Details Here

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Only male actor on TIME's 100 most influential people in AI is Indian; it's not Shah Rukh, Salman, Amitabh, Prabhas

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Shilpa Shinde says she was sexually assaulted by Bollywood filmmaker during audition: 'He tried to...'

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

Not Salman Khan, this Bollywood actor's bodyguard gets the highest fees, Rs 5 lakh more than Shera, he is...

HomeViral

Viral

Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you

The event was recorded on a video and posted on social media and has elicited fury from the public and other autorickshaw operators

Latest News

Harshvardhan Jaiman

Updated : Sep 06, 2024, 10:35 AM IST

Viral video: This Bengaluru auto driver slaps a girl for..., reason will shock you
FacebookTwitterWhatsappLinkedin

TRENDING NOW

A 46-year-old autorickshaw driver in Bengaluru was arrested on Tuesday evening for verbally abusing and physically assaulting a 23-year-old college student after she cancelled his ride on a mobile app. The incident took place at about 4 pm on Tuesday when two college students tried to book a three-wheeler auto rickshaw through Ola application to go to Kudlu Gate.

Because of the heavy traffic and often unreliable means of transportation in Bengaluru, the students thought that they could order two autos each on their phones and the first one that comes should be boarded. When the closer autorickshaw arrived the other booking was cancelled which made the driver Muthuraj angry. The students protested and Muthuraj threatened them abusing in Kannada and English.

The situation became worse when the student started to record the incident using her mobile phone and this made Muthuraj slap. The victim narrated the ordeal, saying, "I felt helpless and scared. I wanted to hit him back but I was too scared. From his behavior and the way he was shouting I was afraid he would retaliate if I did."

The driver of the autorickshaw they had boarded interceded and encouraged Muthuraj to stop his aggression but the situation was tense. The event was recorded on a video and posted on social media and has elicited fury from the public and other autorickshaw operators. The police, as a result of the outcry from the public, arrested Muthuraj and are currently continuing with the case investigation. The students informed the management of Ola through the customer relations department but all they got was an auto-reply which made them feel helpless.

Ola has since responded, requesting more information to investigate the matter. Police have said they will charge the driver in court, and the community wants more precautions for passengers.

Find your daily dose of news & explainers in your WhatsApp. Stay updated, Stay informed-  Follow DNA on WhatsApp.
Advertisement

VIDEO OF THE DAY

Watch more

Live tv

Advertisement

POPULAR STORIES

Meet man who worked as salesman, then built India's 4th largest pharma company worth Rs 96703 crore, his net worth is...

Meet man who worked as salesman, then built India's 4th largest pharma company worth Rs 96703 crore, his net worth is...

Watch: Rituparna Sengupta mobbed, pushed during protests against Kolkata doctor-rape murder case, says, 'some drunk...'

Watch: Rituparna Sengupta mobbed, pushed during protests against Kolkata doctor-rape murder case, says, 'some drunk...'

Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

Happy Teachers Day 2024: Date, history, significance, celebration and more

Harvinder Singh creates history, becomes first Indian archer to win Paralympic gold

Harvinder Singh creates history, becomes first Indian archer to win Paralympic gold

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

Delhi excise policy case: SC reserves order on CM Arvind Kejriwal’s pleas for bail and against CBI arrest

MORE

MOST VIEWED

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Highest paying jobs without a degree in India

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Shocking match-fixing scandals in sports history

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

Meet Navya Singh, first transwoman to compete in Miss Universe India, faced bullying as teenager, then became TV star

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

India's most expensive film became Bollywood's biggest flop, made only Rs 31 crore; then director tried to...

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

From Prithviraj Kapoor, Kareena Kapoor to Ranbir Kapoor: Here's a look at Kapoor family's education qualification

MORE

MOST WATCHED

MORE

DNA ORIGNALS

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Shifting Lok Sabha polls 2024 focus from development to religion

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Amit Shah's doctored video exposes 'deepfakes', a new threat to diverse society

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA TV Show: Analysis of child traffickers' modus operandi in Delhi

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: Ugly 'Car-Nama' exposed! Showrooms charge extra for delivering cars of high waiting period

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

DNA Exclusive: India's first Twitter user on her 16-year Twitter journey and Elon Musk's 'adventures'

MORE
Advertisement