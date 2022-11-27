Viral: This awwdorable video of toddler cuddling with dog will simply melt your heart

Screengrab

New Delhi: One would think that staying at home all day entails lounging around the house. However, there may be numerous decisions to be made. For example, if you're not sure what to do this evening and can't decide whether to clean, eat, sit on the couch with a Netflix movie marathon, or food-prep for a grand evening meal, we've got you covered. Take a break from the difficult decision-making process by watching this heartwarming video of a baby cuddling with his best friend, a fluffy doggo twice his size. There's a good chance the video will make you happy. Shared on Twitter by user named @buitengebieden, the wholesome video is a delight to watch. Take a look here:

The video begins with the dog and the child cuddling each other. The remaining portion of the video shows the big furry creature protectively hugging the baby. The baby's reaction makes the video even more interesting to watch. "Best friends forever" reads the video caption.

The video has been posted today on November 27. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated more than 140,000 views and the numbers are only increasing. Of course, netizens are in love with the short segment and cannot get enough of it. “Stop it!!!! Stop it right now! They are literally the cutest,” wrote an Instagram user. “Oh my god, The dog loves his little human,” posted another. “This is so so adorable” expressed a third. “Awwww, my heart is melting,” commented a fourth. Others, too, used the word "aww" to express their feelings. Some did it by dropping heart emoticons in the comment section.