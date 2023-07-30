Headlines

Viral

Viral video: This adventurous couple skydives to seal their wedding vows, watch

The video captured the beautiful couple, Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce, exchanging heartfelt vows on the edge of a cliff.

article-main
DNA Web Team

Updated: Jul 30, 2023, 08:41 AM IST

New Delhi: Love transcends boundaries, and this sentiment is widely accepted. For this recently wedded duo, love manifests as an embodiment of adventure, thrill, and excitement. To mark the commencement of their journey together, the couple decided to embark on a daring skydiving experience. But that's not all; the wedding guests eagerly joined in on the exhilarating escapade. This adrenaline-fueled event not only celebrated their deep affection but also etched an indelible memory for everyone involved.

The video captured the beautiful couple, Priscilla Ant and Filippo LeQuerce, exchanging heartfelt vows on the edge of a cliff. After sealing their commitment, they clasped each other's hands tightly and donned their skydiving gear for the grand spectacle. Amidst exuberant cheers and laughter, the couple, accompanied by their enthusiastic guests, fearlessly leaped into the sky, commemorating this joyous occasion with an unforgettable skydiving experience.

Right from the beginning, it becomes evident that this couple's love is deeply intertwined with their mutual passion for adventure and pushing the boundaries. The thrill and excitement were contagious as both family and friends geared up for this extraordinary, once-in-a-lifetime experience, forging a bond that surpassed the typical dynamics of wedding guests.

The video, shared by an Instagram user named "La Libreta Morada," came with a captivating caption that perfectly captured the essence of the event, stating, "We are the leap that we take. The hands that hold us. The flight that reminds us there is life after daring."

As the video surfaced on the internet, social media users inundated the comment section with their admiration. They couldn't help but express their awe at this exceptional wedding celebration, applauding the couple's adventurous spirit and the unforgettable memories they created with their loved ones.

One user reacted, "Oh my God, I felt scared just watching the video! What an adrenaline rush! So unique," while another humorously added, "Hahaha, that's how your sister should get married!"

"Wow, I absolutely love this so much. I want to do this at my wedding too, but I'm too afraid hahaha. Congratulations to the newlyweds, wishing them a wonderful life," chimed in another internet user.

