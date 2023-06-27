Viral video: Thieves turn philanthropists, give money to couple instead of robbing them

What began as a heist on a two-wheeler, ended with an unlikely act of charity. A clip of the incident went viral on social media.

The video shows two robbers on a scooter stopping near a couple walking by. They try to exact money from the couple. One of the robbers is seen frisking the man. However, when they are unable to find any valuables, one robber is seen handing something over to the man.

Shahadra, New Delhi

Drunk robbers gave ₹100 to a couple whom they had tried to rob, after realizing that the couple only had ₹20 with them.



फिर भी दिल हैं हिंदुस्तानी.

The two robbers were later arrested by Delhi Police for involvement in the armed robbery committed with the couple in Farsh Bazar area of Shahdara. The arrested accused were identified as Harsh Rajput and Dev Verma.

Dev was inspired by Neeraj Bawania gang, it was reported. Harsh already has two cases of snatching registered against him.

While investigating the incident, the police tracked the location of both the accused in Jagatpuri. Nabbing them, police have solved 4 criminal cases by recovering a scooty used in the crime. They also recovered 30 phones, 1 pistol and 6 cartridges from their possession.