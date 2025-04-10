An interesting video has been captured which shows a man trying to break a bike's lock at night. The man wearing a white shirt and a cap sits down comfortably to open the bike's lock.

An interesting video has been captured which shows a man trying to break a bike's lock at night. The man wearing a white shirt and a cap sits down comfortably to open the bike's lock. However, what happens next is both funny and shocking.

Viral video showing thief's dedication at work

The thief is first is seen sitting comfortably besides the bike to open the lock with his hands. The next moment when he stands up he notices that the owner of the bike is making his video from his phone after which the thief asks how strong the bike's lock is. However, even despite knowing that the owner is filming him, the thief does not stop and with full dedication continues his duty of stealing the bike.

The thief then sits on the parked bike and starts pushing the bike hard with one of his legs in an attempt to open its lock. But after finding the strong mechanism of the lock, he runs away. What's funny is that neither the thief tries to run immediately after knowing the owner's awareness about his acts and nor the owner comes downstairs to stop the man from stealing his bike. Maybe this is how the owner of the bike was trying to scare away the thief.

This also goes to show that in today's time thieves have no fear of law and how bold their acts have turned. This also shows how well-aware the owner is as his filming of the incident can be a potential proof against the thief.