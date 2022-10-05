Viral video: Thief steals bicycle in Delhi colony, caught on CCTV

Image Credits: Twitter

New Delhi: A shocking CCTV footage that is going immensely viral on social media will make you think twice about the safety of your vehicles, even if it is parked in your own building compound or garage. The specific incident took place in Delhi's Kalkaji where a thief steals a cycle from a house in broad daylight.

The CCTV video starts with a young man casually walking into a house in broad daylight instead of breaking in since the owner did not close the main door. Moments later, the man comes out with a cycle and flies away. "Theft by entering the house from Kalkaji G block.. Stole the speed cycle inside the house.. Incident at 8.30 am.. Video recorded in CCTV" reads the video caption.

However, according to media reports police have launched a hunt for the suspects with the help of CCTV footage. A further investigation of this entire scenario is underway.