Viral video: The Great Khali's cute dance moves to 'Obsessed' take internet by storm

New Delhi: If you're an avid social media user, chances are you've come across numerous hilarious memes featuring the former WWE wrestler, The Great Khali. He has gained quite a following for his entertaining videos, where he showcases his dance skills and takes on viral challenges. Speaking of which, let's talk about his latest video that has been making waves.

Recently, The Great Khali shared a video on his official Instagram handle that has quickly gone viral. In this delightful clip, he can be seen donning a white shirt, grooving to the beats of the wildly popular Punjabi song, "Obsessed." The energy and charm he brings to his performance are simply irresistible.

As the music plays, The Great Khali effortlessly executes the hook steps of the track, exhibiting his flair for dancing. His timing is impeccable, perfectly synchronized with the catchy rhythm of the song. Moreover, his expressions throughout the video are undeniably adorable, adding a touch of charm to his performance.

The combination of The Great Khali's engaging dance moves, his choice of a trending song, and his endearing expressions has captivated the hearts of social media users. The clip showcases his versatility beyond the wrestling ring, highlighting his ability to entertain and bring joy to his audience through his playful and charismatic persona.

The video has accumulated more than 656,000 views to date. Social media users were captivated by Khali's irresistible charm. One user commented, "Sir, this is incredibly cute!" while another exclaimed, "Haha, you look absolutely adorable, sir!"

Vicky Kaushal's Spectacular Performance

During a promotional event for his recently released film, Zara Hatke Zara Bachke, Vicky Kaushal delighted fans by fulfilling a special request. A devoted follower asked him to recreate his viral Instagram reel, showcasing his groovy moves to the popular Punjabi song, "Obsessed." Vicky graciously accepted the challenge and showcased his dance skills to the catchy beats of the renowned track. The clip also featured his co-star, Sara Ali Khan, who looked elegant in a white ethnic outfit, while Vicky sported a stylish blue jacket paired with beige trousers. As expected, the new video swiftly gained widespread attention and became viral. Don't miss out on this incredible performance!