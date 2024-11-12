A video of the incident has since gone viral, showing the man struggling to get his vehicle out of the ditch

A man was arrested in Jaipur, Rajasthan, on Monday for driving his Mahindra Thar onto railway tracks, apparently while drunk, to shoot a social media reel. His vehicle got stuck as a goods train got close, and the incident escalated into a dramatic scene unfolding on the tracks.

The man, who was reportedly trying to move his SUV off the tracks when he saw the train, was able to stop in time, witnesses said, and no one was injured. A video of the incident has since gone viral, showing the man struggling to get his vehicle out of the ditch with the help of bystanders and police officers who had arrived on the scene.

He was helped by onlookers to reverse his car about 20–30 meters back onto the road. But when he was in such a hurry to flee, he ran down three people before he took off. Shortly thereafter, the police initiated a chase and apprehended him. The Mahindra Thar was also seized during the investigation.

This is not an isolated incident, as it demonstrates a disturbing trend of people putting their lives at risk and their safety for social media fame. A few months ago, a family had been struck and killed by a train while filming on railway tracks in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh.

Authorities are warning people not to film videos in dangerous areas like railway tracks and urging caution. This is a stark reminder of the consequences that can come from putting social media content before personal safety, and this individual's reckless behaviour is a prime example of that.

This story continues to gain traction online and raises some very important questions about what our society values and how far people will go for a fleeting moment of online recognition.