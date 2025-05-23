Recently, a Tesla owner's video of taking an espresso break has gone viral on social media.

From eating meals to doing makeup, we have seen people doing sorts of activities while in a car. But have you ever seen someone carry a coffee machine and make espresso while driving? Sounds unsafe, right? But it's completely safe if you own a Tesla.

Recently, a Tesla owner's video of taking an espresso break has gone viral on social media. The clip shows him preparing a coffee for himself while his car's Full Self-Driving (FSD) system takes care of everything as he heads to the beach.

In the post, the man said, “Sometimes I forget that I have a Tesla that can drive itself. I am really in a hurry to get to the beach like every other day. I don’t have time. So what am I going to do? I’m just going to let my espresso machine make some good Italian.”

With music playing in the background and his espresso brewing, the man signed off by saying, “Thank you, Elon. Thank you, Tesla.”

Thank You @elonmusk @Tesla, never been more happy to drink my espresso when FSD is driving me to the beach,” read the caption of the post.

Tesla CEO Elon Musk took to X and shared the video, which has since garnered over 32 million views.

“This is so cool. Make your espresso on the road while your Tesla drives itself,'' the caption read.

How the internet reacted

''Let ur espresso machine make ur espresso while ur Tesla machine drives ur Tesla lol,'' a user wrote.

''This is indeed an impressive demonstration of Tesla's technology, showcasing the potential for convenience and multitasking that autonomous driving can offer,'' said another user.

''Just more lazy enabling. I'm 72 and I see no real advantages to Tesla's, a third user wrote.

''Perfect. That’s what I need while traveling. My coffee. But there is a trade-off when you drink too much coffee. Asking Elon and his engineers to install a pee hole in my auto-driving Tesla. So, I do not have to stop to go to a restroom while driving,'' another user commented.

