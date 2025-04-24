According to an FIR filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the attack was pre-planned and lasted for about 30 minutes.

A disturbing video has gone viral on social media, reportedly showing one of the terrorists involved in the recent Pahalgam attack targeting tourists in Jammu and Kashmir’s Baisaran valley. The attack claimed 26 lives and left several others injured.

The 11-second footage, which has been accessed by News18, was shot from a distance and appears to show a terrorist with a weapon firing at people in the meadow. Screams can be heard in the background as chaos unfolds. However, News18 has stated that the video could not be independently verified, and the visuals are not entirely clear.

Despite the lack of clarity, the video aligns with several eyewitness accounts that describe a sudden and brutal assault on tourists who were enjoying pony rides and picnics in the scenic valley.

According to an FIR filed by the Jammu and Kashmir Police, the attack was pre-planned and lasted for about 30 minutes. Gunmen dressed in military-style uniforms emerged from the pine forests surrounding Baisaran and opened fire with illegally acquired automatic weapons.

The incident took place between 1.50 pm and 2.20 pm on April 22, and the police were informed at around 2.30 pm. Due to the non-motorable terrain leading to the valley, security personnel took longer to reach the site.

“The attackers indiscriminately opened fire on tourists who were visiting the Pahalgam area for sightseeing and leisure, with the intent to kill and spread fear and panic,” the FIR states. “As a result of the firing, a number of tourists have been injured, and several lost their lives on the spot.”

The video, though unverified, has sparked outrage and deep sorrow, highlighting the tragic scale of the violence that unfolded in what was meant to be a peaceful tourist destination.

