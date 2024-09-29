Viral video: 'Tell me you live in...': Giant lizard joins woman for picnic, internet says..., WATCH

A spooky yet adorable video of a giant lizard joining woman for picnic in Australia has gone viral on social media.

A spooky yet adorable video of a giant lizard joining woman for picnic in Australia has gone viral on social media. While several netizens found the video amusing, many others said 'it's scary'.

The video, shared by an Instagram user under the name 'trippingonoz', featured a colossal black lizard crawling towards the picnic spot where the woman was sitting. Soon as the reptile joins in, it was captured smelling the food kept on a sheet and cluttering everything.

The video was titled 'Picnics in Australia be like', with caption, "Tell me you live in Australia without telling me you live in Australia. I found this gem on our hard drive, it was a couple years ago but still makes me laugh. He was clearly not impressed with the lack of meat on our cheese platter but that last clip was personal, he just had to destroy every last bit hahaha".

The video has garnered 5.5 million views along with 107 k likes. Several netizens also took to Instagram to post their views.

"Nothing to see here, he's just monitoring the situation", a user hilariously commented.

Another user wrote, "Comes in, wrecks everything, doesn't eat anything but licks it so you can't, leaves"

A third wrote, "What a distinguished gentleman".

Notably, Australia has a lot to tell about unexpected encounters with reptiles, spiders and so on. The country is known for its weird yet wonderful wildlife.