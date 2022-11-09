Viral video: Teacher’s musical way of teaching Hindi alphabets to kids wows netizens

Image Credit: Twitter

New Delhi: "A good teacher can inspire hope, ignite the imagination, and instil a love of learning," Brad Henry said years ago, and his words still ring true today. Indeed, a video was recently shared online that demonstrates how a good teacher can be creative in order to teach their students. Shared on Twitter by a user named Ankit Yadav, the clip has won netizens’ hearts and there is a possibility it will have the same effect on you too.

In the undated video, a government school teacher is seen in a classroom teaching the varnamala, or Hindi alphabet. Rather than simply going over the letters, he appears to have composed a song that demonstrates how each letter is pronounced and what words are spelled with it. For each of the words, he sings a special line that the students repeat. “What a wonderful way to teach. Great Guruji.” reads the clip caption.

Since being shared, the short segment has gone viral. Till now, it has accumulated more than 482k views and the numbers are only increasing. While some netizens praised the teacher for his "excellent" teaching style, others praised his "unique and wonderful idea." “Waao good Aise log ko appreciate krne bhi acha lagta hai good,” posted an user. “Great job,well done” expressed another. “I love this for all the kids that get to experience this teacher. He looks like the perfect type of person to teach our young ones.a” commented a third.