A shocking video has gone viral where a man involved in a serious gang fight forces his way in a parked cab. The incident took place on a London street which showcases growing street crimes in the UK capital. The horrifying incident was captured inside a London taxi at 5.10am on June 23, 2024. The video shows few men attacking him from outside the cab.

What happened in the taxi?

Three men rode in a taxi and few seconds after they left the cab, one of them, wearing a blue t-shirt and a beanie suddenly opens the rear door of the cab after three men coming out of a Mercedes, that stops behind the cab, starts attacking the man.

London taxi driver picks up a man who is in the middle of a knife fight against 2 gang rivals.



The driver freezes and is unable to find the gas pedal.



The customer is very lucky to have survived. London truly isn’t what it used to be. pic.twitter.com/VvqyA8aruT — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) April 7, 2025

The moment the man in blue t-shirt gets in the taxi, one of the men wearing a mask and hoodie smashes a rear window from one side and brutally attacks the passenger with a knife. Simultaneously another attacker tries to strike the man with a large knife from the other side and tried to pull him out by forcefully opening the rear door.

The knife wielding attackers make multiple injuries on the arms of the man as they repeatedly stab through both the rear windows as the man make attempts to fight them. Meanwhile, as the driver looks at the scene in horror, the passenger desperately pleads with him to drive away. He begs “uncle drive” after getting severely injured with knives.

The cab driver then makes a quick escape on Spencer Road in Rainham. The incident happened in less than a minute.