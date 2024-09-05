Viral Video: Tamil pilot announces in Hindi at Indigo passenger's request, says 'I genuinely....’

A recent viral Instagram video has taken the internet by storm, showcasing a Tamil pilot’s charming effort to make an in-flight announcement in Hindi. Captain Pradeep Krishnan, an IndiGo pilot from Tamil Nadu, was flying from Chennai to Mumbai when a passenger requested the announcement in Hindi. Despite not being fluent in the language, Krishnan embraced the challenge with a heartfelt attempt that captured the admiration of viewers.

In the video, Captain Krishnan introduces himself and provides flight details in Hindi, saying, “Namaskar, mera naam Pradeep Krishnan hai. Mera first officer ka naam Bala hai. Hamara lead ka naam Priyanka hai. Hum aaj Chennai se Mumbai jaayenge, 35,000 mein udayenge, pura distance 1,500 kms hai, pura time one hour ek ghante thirty minutes hai, jaane ke time turbulence hoga, hum seat belt daalenge, main bhi daalenge. Dhanyawad.” This translates to a warm update about the flight and a reminder to fasten seat belts.

The video quickly went viral, amassing over 1.3 million views. In his caption, Krishnan shared his enthusiasm and effort, writing, “A very sweet passenger asked me to make an announcement in Hindi. indha vechuko!!!!! I genuinely tried.”

The pilot’s endearing attempt to connect with passengers in Hindi resonated widely, with viewers praising his effort and expressing a desire to experience such interactions in person. Comments included praise for his effort and a recognition of the challenges of speaking a new language.