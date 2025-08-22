Viral video: Tamil IndiGo pilot’s Hindi announcement leaves passengers amused, netizens say 'full marks for trying'

The clip was shared 2 days ago and has garnered over 134K views so far.

A Tamil pilot's attempt to make an in-flight announcement in Hindi has left social media users amazed. On the Indigo flight from Patna to Chennai, pilot Pradeep Krishnan greeted passengers in slightly broken Hindi: “Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi bohat sundar hai. Hum aaj Patna se Chennai jaata hai (Namaskar. My Hindi is very nice. We are travelling from Patna to Chennai).”

The video, shared by ‘capt_pradeepkrishnan’ on Instagram, has left netizens amused, with most appreciating his attempt to connect with his passengers, while some called the entire thing ‘cute’.

The clip was shared 2 days ago and has garnered over 134K views so far.

Watch the video here:

“Hindi theriyum po da! Will Olunga seat belt podaega?” read the post.

Social media reactions

One user wrote, ''Pure comedy gold and absolutely hilarious.''

Another user said, ''That's very cute. Full marks for trying to speak in a language that is not your mother tongue.''

A third user commented, ''Well, try, sir, keep it up, you learn Hindi easily.''

Another user wrote, ''I truly appreciate this, and I hope everyone keeps the same mindset when someone speaks English like this.''

