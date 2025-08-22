War 2 box office collection day 9: Hrithik Roshan, Jr NTR, Kiara Advani film continues to decline; earns less than Rs...
'You come close and...': Rinku Singh reveals what made him snap at Pakistan fan confronting Suryakumar Yadav
'This just proves that...': Viral video shows bull calf enjoying life on 28th floor of Chennai high-rise
Coolie box office collection day 9: Rajinikanth film beats Saiyaara, Chhaava, War 2 to become biggest Indian hit of 2025 in...
Want to book confirmed train tickets for Diwali and Chhath Puja 2025? Here are key tips
PM Modi to visit Japan, China from August 29 to enhance strategic, regional ties
Baaghi 4: Tiger Shroff, Harnaaz Sandhu set the dance floor on fire in Bahli Sohni; fans say 'this combo looks fire'
Will Shreyas Iyer replace Rohit Sharma as India’s ODI captain? BCCI secretary drops bombshell
Anurag Kashyap reveals he wrote Nishaanchi in 2016, shares how he got the film's idea: 'I found myself wondering...'
Viral video: Tamil IndiGo pilot’s Hindi announcement leaves passengers amused, netizens say 'full marks for trying'
VIRAL
The clip was shared 2 days ago and has garnered over 134K views so far.
A Tamil pilot's attempt to make an in-flight announcement in Hindi has left social media users amazed. On the Indigo flight from Patna to Chennai, pilot Pradeep Krishnan greeted passengers in slightly broken Hindi: “Sabka namaskar hai. Mera Hindi bohat sundar hai. Hum aaj Patna se Chennai jaata hai (Namaskar. My Hindi is very nice. We are travelling from Patna to Chennai).”
The video, shared by ‘capt_pradeepkrishnan’ on Instagram, has left netizens amused, with most appreciating his attempt to connect with his passengers, while some called the entire thing ‘cute’.
The clip was shared 2 days ago and has garnered over 134K views so far.
“Hindi theriyum po da! Will Olunga seat belt podaega?” read the post.
One user wrote, ''Pure comedy gold and absolutely hilarious.''
Another user said, ''That's very cute. Full marks for trying to speak in a language that is not your mother tongue.''
A third user commented, ''Well, try, sir, keep it up, you learn Hindi easily.''
Another user wrote, ''I truly appreciate this, and I hope everyone keeps the same mindset when someone speaks English like this.''
Also read: 'This car is dream': Groom ditches traditional ride, arrives at wedding in Batmobile, WATCH viral video