Viral video: Taco Bell worker throws boiling water on customer

Are you among those who enjoy eating junk outside to set your mood right on a bad day? If yes, then this video might change your thoughts about dining out.

The video surfaced across various social media portals on June 17. It shows a Taco Bell employee throwing steaming hot water on the customers, who are then seen rushing out of the restaurant.

Watch the viral video here:

A woman and her 16-year-old niece are suing Taco Bell after an employee in Dallas threw boiling water at them, causing second-and third-degree burns. Police say the dispute was over an incorrect order. pic.twitter.com/vwuqHFQVKN — No Jumper (@nojumper) July 26, 2022

Another video related to the incident shows a Taco Bell employee handling a firearm. Ireland-based social media intelligence agency – Storyful couldn’t confirm what the employee was holding.

A video has surfaced on various social media channels showing a Taco Bell worker throwing boiling water on customer.

As reported by Storyful, Texas’ gun laws deem it an employer’s responsibility to determine and enforce employment policies related to carrying firearms at the workplace.

A lawsuit has been filed by two Taco Bell customers after they claimed that “boiling water” was poured upon them by a restaurant manager in June.

As quoted by Storyful, the law firms handling this case, namely Ben Crump Law and McCathern Law said that the customers include a minor. The incident resulted in “severe burns and trauma” for both the customers.

The firms shared a joint statement in reference to the incident. It said, "The actions of Taco Bell employees and management in this incident were callous, outrageous, and inexcusable”.

"This tragic and violent incident that has caused customers, one being a child, life-altering burns and psychological damage over a taco order raises questions about Taco Bell’s hiring and vetting process, as well as their training procedures relating to resolving disputes with customers,” it added.

Despite the allegations, Taco Bell hasn’t disclosed its employee policy on carrying firearms in the workplace to Storyful. The fast-food restaurant said that it couldn’t comment further on the specifics of the incident because of pending litigation.

"Everyone deserves to feel safe in Taco Bell restaurants. We take this very seriously and are working with our local franchisee to investigate”, it said to Storyful.