Search icon
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral Video: Swiggy's delivery boy helping his Zomato counterpart wins heart of netizens

A Swiggy delivery executive on a motorbike is spotted grasping the hand of a Zomato colleague on a cycle and pulling him along.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Jul 18, 2022, 11:03 AM IST

Viral Video: Swiggy's delivery boy helping his Zomato counterpart wins heart of netizens
Screen Grab

People are praising the camaraderie between two delivery men from two different companies on the internet. Some are calling it "Bros being bros" while others are stating "Divided by businesses united by profession" after seeing the footage of a Swiggy guy assisting a Zomato CEO executive in the blistering Delhi heat.

Also, READ: Viral video: Mumbai beach overflows with plastic, causes concern among netizens

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Sannah Arora (@sannaharora)

Sanah Arora, an Instagram user, has recorded the footage. There are delivery guys from both Swiggy and Zomato in the video. The Zomato delivery worker is on a bicycle, whereas the Swiggy executive is on a motorbike. It's hot, yet the Swiggy and Zomato execs continue to ride together in rhythm despite the oppressive heat.

Several people on the internet have praised the video. The video has 4,67,363 likes and 1,301 comments as of this writing.

A few days ago, another video of a Swiggy delivery executive went viral on the internet, as the individual was riding on a horse to serve meals in the pouring rain in Mumbai.

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
The Family Man actress Shreya Dhanwanthary sets the internet ablaze with her bikini photos
Sanju Samson to Rahul Tripathi: Cricketers netizens believe Team India will miss against South Africa
6 times Janhvi Kapoor handled wardrobe malfunctions like a pro
Sara Ali Khan looks sizzling hot in see-through dress, shares photos on Instagram
Rare photo of Gyanvapi complex clicked in 1868, see here
Speed Reads
More
First-image
4,4,4,4,4: Rishabh Pant smashes five boundaries back-to-back, watch video
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
This is the isMobile valuefalseAnd Ad platformDNA_Web

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 INDIA DOT COM PRIVATE LIMITED, ALL RIGHTS RESERVED.