Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral
topStoriesenglish

Viral video: Suryakumar Yadav plays 'supla shot' during gully cricket, watch

Suryakumar Surya will be seen playing in IPL 2023 next month from Mumbai Indians.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Mar 06, 2023, 04:17 PM IST

Viral video: Suryakumar Yadav plays 'supla shot' during gully cricket, watch
Viral video: Suryakumar Yadav plays 'supla shot' during gully cricket, watch (Photo: Twitter/MIonefamily)

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is known for his ability to play shots all across the ground. Ahead of the IPL 2023, the 32-year-old cricketer was seen playing gully cricket in Mumbai recently. He played cricket with children amid the Border Gavaskar Trophy and presented an example of his talent.

A video from the gully cricket shows the right-handed batter playing the 'supla shot'. The viral video has been shared by a Twitter page called 'Mumbai Indians One family. However, the clip was initially shared by the cricketer himself on an Instagram story. 

"Surya Bhau spotted playing gully cricket in Mumbai," the Twitter page wrote with the video. While sharing the short clip on his Instagram story, Mr Yadav wrote, "Bhai log ki demand SUPLA shot (Supla Shot, on-demand from my brothers)." Without much ado, check the video here:

Surya will be seen playing in IPL 2023 next month from Mumbai Indians. The first match of Mumbai Indians will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai and RCB will clash on April 2. Recently, Yadav had travelled to Tirupati after making his Test debut. He along with the family visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and sought blessings.

READ | Team India star Shubman Gill finally reveals name of his crush and it’s not Sara Ali Khan

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
Most Viewed
More
XXX actress Aabha Paul's sexy photos and videos will make your jaws drop
Meet Union Minister Smriti Irani’s newly married daughter Shanelle Irani
Top 5 micro SUVs in India with maximum ground clearance: Tata Nexon, Kia Sonet and others
Raashi Khanna slays with her breathtaking look in gorgeous red saree, check pics here
Hera Pheri 3: From director's death to Akshay Kumar's return, how the threequel was almost cancelled and revived
Speed Reads
More
First-image
CSIR-CRRI Recruitment 2023: New vacancies announced for Scientist posts, check pay scale and how to apply
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews
listnews

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.