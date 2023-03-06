Viral video: Suryakumar Yadav plays 'supla shot' during gully cricket, watch (Photo: Twitter/MIonefamily)

Star Indian cricketer Suryakumar Yadav is known for his ability to play shots all across the ground. Ahead of the IPL 2023, the 32-year-old cricketer was seen playing gully cricket in Mumbai recently. He played cricket with children amid the Border Gavaskar Trophy and presented an example of his talent.

A video from the gully cricket shows the right-handed batter playing the 'supla shot'. The viral video has been shared by a Twitter page called 'Mumbai Indians One family. However, the clip was initially shared by the cricketer himself on an Instagram story.

"Surya Bhau spotted playing gully cricket in Mumbai," the Twitter page wrote with the video. While sharing the short clip on his Instagram story, Mr Yadav wrote, "Bhai log ki demand SUPLA shot (Supla Shot, on-demand from my brothers)." Without much ado, check the video here:

Surya will be seen playing in IPL 2023 next month from Mumbai Indians. The first match of Mumbai Indians will be against Royal Challengers Bangalore.

Mumbai and RCB will clash on April 2. Recently, Yadav had travelled to Tirupati after making his Test debut. He along with the family visited the Tirumala Venkateswara Temple and sought blessings.

