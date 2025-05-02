a captivating video of her dancing with fellow astronaut Don Pettit in zero gravity aboard the ISS has gone viral. Through their dance, the two astronauts attempted to destress themselves on such a challenging space trip.

Indian American astronaut Sunita Williams returned to earth from the International Space Station (ISS) after spending nearly nine months there, in March this year. Recently, a captivating video of her dancing with fellow astronaut Don Pettit in zero gravity aboard the ISS has gone viral. Though her long duration aboard the ISS was challenging, such moments show the astronauts had some fun moments as well.

Sunita WIlliams dances in space

The viral video shows Williams and Pettit floating and circling in the station’s environment with no gravity. The video was recently shared after the astronauts returned to earth. The video reveals their lighter side, when they are not exploring the astronauts are busy dancing. It shows their spontaneous, but fluid moves which are playful at the same time, drifting around the ISS modules, doing the most weightless dance. The two can be seen holding each other in their ultimate freestyle dance form and seem like distressing themselves through the rhythm.

While dancing is a thrilling and fun activity, watching this sight of Willliams and Pettit dancing in space, as their bodies float in rhythm is a sight to behold. Sunita Williams is a NASA veteran, and Don Pettit is a fellow American astronaut. The two space experts are not only good scientists whose breakthrough explorations give the American space agency an edge but have shown high resilience and spirits during their challenging stay at ISS.

The dance was not so much random as Sunita Williams has made it a tradition to enter the station and breaking into a dance. She has kept this tradition alive in almost all her spaceflights which has always delighted and surprised her crewmates and even followers on earth.

Sunita Williams had earlier done record breaking spacewalks and her recent stay at the ISS has till now been the longest.