Social media is filled with viral videos one after another, but recently, a video surfaced on Instagram that has left everyone shocked. In this video, a glimpse of an extravagant feast is shown, where a group of sheikhs is enjoying a lavish meal. But then something happened that stunned everyone. The video comes with a warning: "Not for the faint-hearted."

In the video, a group of sheikhs is sitting in a very royal manner, enjoying a variety of delicious dishes. Around them, there are priceless items and royal decorations. But then, suddenly, a cheetah appears. Attracted by the smell of the food, the cheetah approaches the table and starts sniffing the meal.

Netizens react to viral video of cheetah eating at feast

Seeing this unexpected event, the people sitting there are also stunned for a moment. However, in the video, it can be seen that none of the sheikhs are scared. It seems that they are either used to such experiences or are accustomed to being surrounded by wild animals. Some people appear to be enjoying the moment with a smile, while others start capturing the scene on their phones.

This video is going viral quickly, and people are giving various reactions to it. Some are calling it a display of extreme wealth, saying that the sheikhs' hobbies are no less than anyone else's, while others consider it risky. The video has become a topic of discussion on the internet. It not only shows the sheikhs' luxury but also demonstrates how they have tamed wild animals to such an extent. However, after watching the video, social media users are giving mixed reactions.

How can Cheetah eat with humans like this?

Many wealthy sheikhs from the Middle East are known for keeping wild animals and spending time with them. Several reports have revealed that, in addition to camels and horses, lions, tigers, and cheetahs are also part of these sheikhs' property.