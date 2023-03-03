Viral video: Stunning bride's jaw-dropping dance to Badshah's Sajna takes internet by storm

screengrab

New Delhi: The entertainment at Indian weddings is unparalleled. The internet has witnessed several viral and rib-tickling videos, ranging from uncles imitating Govinda's dancing style to baaraatis performing intense Naagin dance. However, another gem is taking the internet by storm. In the viral clip, a bride can be seen dancing to Badshah's Sajna and her performance is too good to miss.

The now-viral video was shared by channel named WedMeGood on YouTube. In the short clip, the bride can be seen performing to the Badshah's popular track. She was wearing a beautiful red lehenga and her flawless moves delighted everyone present there and on the internet as well. The bride absolutely set the internet on fire with her elegant performance and her on-point dance moves were a highlight.

After being shared on social media, the video received over one million views. Instagram users couldn't get enough of the girl's performance and showered her with love in the comments section.

"She's clearly the MOMENT," one user commented.

"Beautiful, just love your performance," another user said.