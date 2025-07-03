Viral Video: Students’ creative, fun ramp walk soars energy in classroom, netizens say ‘They are so...’

In a surprising but delightful moment, teacher Tengsmart M Sangma asked the students of St Dominic Savio Higher Secondary School in Garobadha, Meghalaya, to start an impromptu ramp walk session inside the classroom.

Children really are a treasure of talent and contain boundless energy. Their small initiatives and little achievements bring smiles on many faces. A recent video of a school classroom in Meghalaya was one where a fun activity by the students not only turned the class atmosphere happy but also brought out talents among the students. The heartwarming video has now gone viral, which shows students in the classroom showing their creative side, making netizens smile and showerd praises.

Students' ramp walk goes viral

In a surprising but delightful moment, teacher Tengsmart M Sangma asked the students of St Dominic Savio Higher Secondary School in Garobadha to start an impromptu ramp walk session inside the classroom. The video was shared by Tengsmart M Sangma on his Instagram handle on which the overlay text reads “Every child can shine once they overcome their fears.” The text reflected the confidence, fun and enthusiasm of the students to showcase their fun and creative side.

The teacher captioned the video, “When I asked them to act according to their life aims, the students performed confidently. Some even mimicked scenes from a chapter titled 'The conceited python,' which was part of their class curriculum. The video showcases activities directly linked to their coursework.”

https://www.instagram.com/reel/DJpAXhIx59t/?utm_source=ig_web_button_share_sheet

Netizens lauds teachers’ initiative

The video shows students walking between rows of desks confidently cheered on by other students and the teacher. While everyone radiated with smiles, some students added their own twists like flair-dancing, striking poses, and even portraying characters from their syllabus by acting like them. The activity brough joy and sparked laughter amid applause in the classroom. The same feeling resonated among the Instagram users who were all praise for the energy and the lively atmosphere of the classroom.

The video has also become viral as many users were reminded of their own school days which depict the simple joys of life, where one is free and has the independence to experiment in whatever way possible. Some netizens lauded the teacher's initiative for fostering creativity of the students and boosting their confidence. Netizens praised the students’ performance by calling them “cute”, impressed by their expressions, dance moves and other activities.