Search icon
Sign In
X
PreviousPrevious
HomeViral

Viral video: Students create 'invisibility sweater' to hide from AI cameras, netizens say 'so ugly'

The cloak is really just a bright sweater with designs on it, which confuses the AI.

Reported By:DNA WEB TAEM| Edited By: DNA WEB TAEM |Source: DNA Web Desk |Updated: Nov 21, 2022, 01:04 PM IST

Viral video: Students create 'invisibility sweater' to hide from AI cameras, netizens say 'so ugly'
Screen Grab

Although invisibility cloaks have long been the stuff of fantasy, they may soon become a reality. Researchers at the University of Maryland, College Park have created a functional "invisibility cloak" with the help of Facebook AI. It turns out the cloak is a sweater, and it's bright colours make you invisible to machines.

Gagadget claims that the research team used adversarial patterns on the sweater to fool typical object detectors into thinking the person wasn't there. Wearing the sweater makes the person practically "invisible" to AI people detectors.

Despite the fact that the developers' first goal was to identify vulnerabilities in machine learning systems, they ended up with a pattern that can't be detected by AI scanners on textiles. This sweater made by the University of Maryland uses "adversarial patterns" to become an invisibility cloak against AI, according to a test video shared on Reddit.

According to the University of Maryland website, "Most work on real-world adversarial attacks has focused on classifiers, which assign a holistic label to an entire image, rather than detectors which localize objects within an image. Detectors work by considering thousands of 'priors' (potential bounding boxes) within the image with different locations, sizes, and aspect ratios. To fool an object detector, an adversarial example must fool every prior in the image, which is much more difficult than fooling the single output of a classifier."

Also, READ: Viral video: Woman skates with her pet dog and horse, Twitterati calls it ‘awesome’

Technicality aside, this post on reddit has generated lots of attention. On reddit user commented, “too bad we're running out of grandmas to make us holiday sweaters... zoomers gonna have a hard time.” Another User commented, “I mean. invisibility seems a bit pushing it. The camera is still recognising him, just not 100%.” Another commented, “Grandma got ran over by a Tesla. This and many more hits coming soon, now that's what I call Christmas 22.”

TRENDING NEWS TOPICS
More
Popular Stories
More
Most Viewed
More
From Greek salad to basic sprouts: Include these delicious and healthy salads in your diet
Navratri 2022: Food items people with diabetes should eat and avoid while fasting
Yoga for anxiety: These 5 Yoga asanas will help you deal with stress
Tired of insomnia? Check these 5 foods that might be killing your sleep at night
Don't like bitter gourd? Know its not so bitter health benefits
Speed Reads
More
First-image
DU UG Admissions 2022: Delhi University CSAS spot round seat allocation released at du.ac.in
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
top-stories
Most Watched
More
DNA Originals
More

Partner site: Zee News ©1998-2022 Diligent Media Corporation Limited, All Rights Reserved.