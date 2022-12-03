Search icon
Viral video: Student gatecrashes wedding to eat free food, groom's generous reaction wins the internet

Recently, a student from Bihar decided to crash a nearby wedding by posing as one of the guests in exchange for free food.

Reported By:DNA Web Team| Edited By: DNA Web Team |Source: DNA webdesk |Updated: Dec 03, 2022, 10:21 AM IST

Viral video: Student gatecrashes wedding to eat free food, groom's generous reaction wins the internet
Screengrab

New Delhi: Weddings are significant events in the lives of not only the bride and groom, but also their families and friends. Weddings, especially in India, are all about greeting guests and eating delicious food! But have you ever gatecrashed a wedding? While this is not the most ethical thing to do, there is no denying that the thrill factor is enormous. Recently, a student from Bihar decided to crash a nearby wedding by posing as one of the guests in exchange for free food. What happened next will make you laugh hard. Take a look here:

In the viral video, the student confessed that he had no idea who the groom was and had only come to eat some free food. "I was staying in a hostel and was hungry." As a result, I came here to eat. "Do you have a problem?" inquired the man. "No," the groom said after hearing his candid confession. "I don't have any issues... Pack food for your hostel as well." the groom added. 

IAS officer Awanish Sharan shared the clip on Twitter with a caption that reads, "God bless you". 

The video has been posted on December 1. Since being shared, the clip has accumulated 181k views. Till now, the clip has gathered more than 15,000 likes and the numbers are only increasing. Netizens took to the comment section to praise the groom's hospitability and the student's honesty. 

“"Students aesa hi krte hain, begani shadi me abdulla diwana,” wrote a Twitter user. “Dulha sochta hoga aek barr video puri hone do fir batata hu” joked another. “That's the power of 'hum' ... Its an emotion of belongingness,” expressed a third. “Hum Bihar ke logo ka dil aise hi bada hota hai, Jag me hum loge aise hi 10-15% ka margin le ke chalte hain. But kisi ko mana nahi karte khane se,” commented a fourth.

