Long before the Ghibli trend on social media, people have been using artificial intelligence in multiple ways. Asking for simple queries has now remained to be the basic task that AI can do. AI tools like ChatGPT, Grok, Meta AI and others have been developed to higher levels where users can interpret images, generate ideas, solve problems etc. Now, a viral video of a student using ChatGPT to negotiate price has left people wondering of the untapped potential of artificial intelligence and how it can be useful in just everything.

Viral video of ChatGPT negotiating with auto driver

A video of a student has been going viral and for interesting reasons. A student from North India while travelling in Bangalore, found himself stuck with the autorickshaw driver. Finding the autorickshaw price to be very high, he turned to ChatGPT for help. In the video, the student claims that finding an autorickshaw in Bangalore is like finding a treasure, but its prices are also similar to a treasure. Not being able to talk in Kannada with the auto driver to negotiate prices, he asked ChatGPT to talk to the driver like his big brother.

Firstly, the student told the AI tool that the driver was charging him Rs 200 for an auto ride but Rs 100 was enough and then asked the AI tool to negotiate with the driver like his big brother or Anna. What happened next was really surprising. ChatGPT showed its negotiation skills and talked to the driver in his own language very politely and friendly and was able to lower down the price to Rs 120. That settled the problem between the driver and the student.

While we are aware the biggest problem that North Indians face in South is that of language barrier. Not being able to speak Hindi and sometimes unwilling to speak the language lands North Indians in the southern states in difficulties. They are not able to ask directions, what they want, or face trouble conveying important things. But as earlier people used to take help of Google translate to interpret languages, now AI has taken over that responsibility and so much more.